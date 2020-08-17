Here's how many guns the TSA caught at DIA in July

The recommended federal civil penalty for an unloaded firearm starts at $2,050 and it starts at $4,100 for a loaded gun.

DENVER — Fewer Americans are flying, but more of those that do are packing heat.

The Transportation Security Administration said Aug. 10 that although passenger volume is significantly lower, its officers detected 304 firearms in carry-on bags during July, a rate three times higher in July 2019.

The largest number of guns found at any single airport was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where officers intercepted 27 during July. Denver International Airport tied for second with Dallas-Fort Worth, with 13 guns intercepted.

Rounding out the top five airports for intercepted guns during July 2020 were Nashville (12), and Dallas and Houston (tied at 9 each). See the full list of airports here.

