Crime

Parents arrested after twin boys found injured in Jeffco

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Jeremy and Jonelle Esposito on Friday. They are being held for multiple charges.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The parents of three children were arrested Friday after deputies responded to a hospital call about a 6-week old baby who had severe injuries. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said that after learning the infant had an identical twin and an older sibling, they did a welfare check.

>> Video above: Brief says Colorado's mandatory child abuse reporter law needs improvements 

The infant boy who was taken to a hospital last Sunday had severe injuries, but both twins were injured, JCSO said. Injuries on both boys included: 

  • Skull fractures
  • Spinal injury
  • Leg fractures
  • Rib fractures
  • Genital injuries
  • Burns, bruising around the face
  • Severe malnourishment.

JCSO said one of the twins also tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Esposito, 34 and Jonelle Esposito, 28, on Friday, according to JCSO. Both were booked at Jefferson County Detention Facility on multiple charges, including four counts of felony child abuse each.

JCSO said the twins were placed in Child Protective Services, and the older sibling was with other family members.

An advisement hearing was set for 10 a.m. Monday.

