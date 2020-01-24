LONGMONT, Colo. — A man and woman are in custody following a crime spree that began Thursday night in Longmont and ended early Friday morning in Broomfield, according to the Longmont Police Department (LPD).

Maria Carrasco and Marvin Alcides Zuniga Martinez face charges of robbery, stolen vehicle and eluding, according to LPD. Both were also wanted on other charges.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, LPD officers responded to Gas A Mat at 301 Martin St. for a report of an armed robbery.

Longmont Emergency Communications Center (LECC) reported that a Hispanic man and woman entered the store and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.

The pair left the area in a blue car and were last seen driving westbound on 3rd Avenue.

Maria Carrasco

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Officers responding to the store did not locate the vehicle.

The victim told them that the car had parked alongside the south side of the Gas A Mat convenience store and then a man came in through the south door and showed a gun in his waistband. The woman came in immediately after him and demanded money, according to LPD.

The victim also reported the suspects took cash and lottery tickets. The suspects then left out the south door and drove westbound in the blue smaller car, LPD said.

A bulletin was sent out to other agencies.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the same pair was involved in a theft from a gas station in Erie, LPD said.

The vehicle left the area before Erie Police (EPD) arrived, however, a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy located the vehicle on Highway 52.

BCSO attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled northbound.

LPD officers joined the BCSO deputy in a pursuit, which eventually took the officers southbound on Interstate 25.

The vehicle was pursued to the area of 136th Avenue and Zuni Sreet in Broomfield, where the agencies were able to pin it between two patrol vehicles in the parking lot.

As a result, a Longmont and Thornton police car were damaged. Following the stop, Carrasco and Miller were taken into custody.

Carrasco is also wanted in connection with an incident on Jan. 21 in Fountain. Just after 10 a.m. that morning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) received a 911 call about a robbery in the 100 block of Fontaine Boulevard.

The caller reported a heavy set Hispanic woman pulled a knife on an employee at a coffee shop, stole her vehicle keys and then stole the vehicle. It was reported the same female also pulled a knife on a nearby Food Truck employee.

Deputies responded and attempted to locate the vehicle without success. EPCSO was notified Friday morning that Carrasco and the stolen vehicle were located.

EPCSO said they believe Carrasco is responsible for four to five robberies between Fountain and Longmont.

