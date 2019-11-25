CHASE COUNTY, Neb. — Two men were arrested in Fort Collins on warrants for kidnapping and other charges in connection with the disappearance of a Nebraska woman whose body was found on Sunday, according to the Chase County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in western Nebraska.

The sheriff's office received a call on Nov. 21 from the father of the 22-year-old victim who said he hadn't seen or heard from her in about a week and was concerned about her safety.

Several people were questioned that evening, and CCSO determined, a different 20-year-old woman was the victim of an assault and kidnapping. They arrested Russell Mann, 43, in that case on two counts of accessory to kidnapping, He's being held on a $250,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

As investigators continued their search for the missing 22-year-old woman, they learned information that led them to believe she was the victim of foul play. They began searching for the victim in a rural area south of Imperial. A cadaver dog was brought in to assist with the search on Nov. 22, but they could not locate the victim.

They also developed two potential suspects in the case and learned that they might be in Fort Collins.

Arrest warrants were issued and Kevin German, 24 and Keonna Carter, 22, were both arrested in the city on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Each is charged with two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, kidnapping, first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and third-degree assault.

Both are being held in the Larimer County Jail and could face additional charges.

The remains of the victim were located on Sunday afternoon, but no details were provided about where her remains were found or how she died.

