Two arrested in JeffCo, accused of firing at random down roadway

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday on South Kipling Parkway and West Alamo Place.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two men are in custody in Jefferson County after, the sheriff's office said, they fired shots at random down a busy roadway and then tried to evade deputies.

It happened just after midnight Sunday morning. Deputies said more than 20 shots were fired from a car as the driver headed southbound on South Kipling Parkway and then westbound on West Alamo Place. Sheriff's office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said no one was injured in the shooting.

"I was in my bedroom and I have a couple of dogs and they just started going kind of ballistic," said Michael Stein, who lives in the area. "And I guess the gunshots must have happened a bit away, but my dogs immediately picked up on the police cars filling both the streets."

A brief police chase ended in an arrest just outside his door.

“I live at the end of a cul-de-sac and the cul-de-sac was full, the street going down was full as well as the side street, of police. And I was hearing, I heard the police were speaking a little bit over their speakers,” Stein said.

When it came to catching those responsible, Fulton said deputies were in the right place at the right time. She said a deputy and trainee were driving on South Kipling Parkway when they noticed something startling.

"Our deputy that was following behind immediately noticed they started to fire shots outside of the driver's side window of that vehicle as they were traveling southbound. So thankfully we had a deputy right there in the area. Shots were being fired in rapid succession," Fulton said.

The deputy tried to get them to stop, according to Fulton, but the suspects kept shooting and the driver kept going, turning onto West Alamo Place.

"But they did not realize that West Alamo Place ends up in a cul-de-sac just south of South Pearson Street. So they drove into the cul-de-sac, had to make a u-turn and it was then that our deputies were able to conduct a high-risk stop and make the arrest," Fulton said.

Two men were taken into custody. Their identities have not yet been released.

Fulton said the shots they fired from the car appeared to be random.

“It’s scary that somebody’s firing shots. It’s particularly scary when it’s done in a well-populated, heavily populated area where you could have people even though it was just after midnight, you could still have people walking around. Bullets travel through walls and doors and they were in a residential area so it was very scary," Fulton said.

Thankfully, Fulton said, no one was hurt and a deputy just happened to have been there to see it all unfold.

"I think we're all grateful for that," Fulton said. "The deputy was in the right place at the right time and we were able to make these arrests very quickly and get these people off the streets."

After a scary night, this positive outcome is something neighbors, too, are grateful for.

"Happy nobody got hurt," Stein said.

Fulton said the two men are being held in custody on preliminary charges of vehicular eluding and reckless endangerment.

Now, they're asking those who live or work along the route where the two are suspected of firing shots to look for possible damage or evidence of the shooting.

"We’d like people to check for property damage," Fulton said. "If they notice any evidence, please call that in. Do not attempt to pick it up. Do not attempt to gather it on our behalf. We will have somebody come out and gather that."

