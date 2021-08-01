4 victims injured in 2 shootings overnight in Denver

One of the shootings involved a woman and two juvenile girls who got themselves to a hospital, according to police.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating two separate shootings with a total of four victims early Sunday in west Denver.

The first shooting happened in the area of South Federal Boulevard and West Iliff Avenue. A man who was shot got himself to a hospital with injures that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to DPD.

A few hours later, a woman and two juvenile girls got themselves to a hospital after a separate shooting in the 1700 block of West Mississippi Avenue, which is about a mile east of Federal Boulevard, according to police.

The three victims appeared to have injuries that weren't life-threatening, DPD said.

Information on possible suspects or the circumstances of the two shootings wasn't released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS