Denver police respond to 2 fatal shootings only minutes apart

No suspect information was available in the separate incidents in the Five Points and Highland neighborhoods.

DENVER — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents 13 minutes apart early Saturday morning in Denver.

The first shooting happened at 1:27 a.m. in the 300 block of 22nd Street in the Five Points neighborhood, near Benedict Fountain Park. The man who was shot later died of his injuries, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said in a tweet that investigators were working to determine the circumstances of that shooting.

The second shooting, at 1:40 a.m., occurred on the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 25 to 20th Street, in the Highland neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD) said the victim was apparently walking in the area and was not in a vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries, DPD said.

Police did not share suspect information in either incident.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.