Woman held at gunpoint at Jeffco park had protection order against suspect, affidavit says

The incident happened Friday morning at the Fehringer Ranch disc golf course, which is near Bear Creek Lake Park in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The man accused of holding two people at gunpoint at a Jefferson County park Friday had a protection order forbidding him from contacting one of the victims, according to an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened Friday morning at the Fehringer Ranch disc golf course, which is near Bear Creek Lake Park in Jefferson County. The suspect, 73-year-old Kerry Endsley, is facing eight criminal charges, including two counts of kidnapping.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said around 8:10 a.m., a man called them to report that a man was holding two other people at gunpoint at the disc golf park.

The investigation found the two victims, who are married to each other, were walking in the park when the man pointed a pistol at them. The woman victim didn't recognize him at first because he was wearing a baseball cap and a fake beard, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the suspect put a dog leash around the woman's neck and led her down the road as the other victim walked in front of them. As they walked, Endsley made "some sort of reference to the fact that they would all be dead soon," the affidavit says.

By that time, the affidavit says, Endsley had put the pistol in his pocket. The woman motioned to the man where the pistol was, then told him who the suspect was after recognizing his voice. She then turned around and touched the suspect's arm while asking what she could do for him. The affidavit says the man took the opportunity to grab the pistol out of the suspect's pocket, and the woman ran across the park to get away.

When deputies arrived, the man was kneeling and holding a pistol in his hand as if to show them he was in possession of it, the sheriff's office said.

When a deputy challenged Endsley, he began walking toward the deputy, reached into his pocket, and pulled out an object that the deputy believed to be a gun, according to the affidavit. The deputy fired a shot but did not hit him.

Another deputy tased the suspect and took him into custody. Investigators said the suspect was in possession of a stun gun, pepper spray or bear spray, a hat, sunglasses, a fake beard and a key fob. When they looked into Endsley's SUV, they saw that the rear seats were down and there was a mattress with blankets and pillows in the back. They also saw handcuffs, water bottles, black plastic flex cuffs, a FedEx package addressed to the woman and a pair of binoculars.

Endsley was taken to the hospital after his arrest, and while there, he tried to grab a deputy's gun, according to the affidavit. As they struggled for control of the gun, the affidavit says, the suspect pushed the deputy against a wall and punched him in the head. Hospital staff helped the deputy get him under control, according to the affidavit.

The victim holding the gun was initially taken into custody, but was later released.

The investigation found that the woman had known Endsley for about four years, and had been in an intimate relationship with him while she and her husband were separated. The victim ended the relationship with the suspect in August, according to the affidavit.

The sheriff's office said a protection order was put in place in September, forbidding Endsley from having contact with the victim.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS