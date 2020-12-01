LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two men and a dog were injured in a shooting in Lakewood Saturday night.

According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), agents responded to a shooting stemming from a fight in the street near West 13th Avenue and North Lamar Street at around 8:45 p.m.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital, LPD said. Their status is not known, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

A dog was shot in the paw, according to a police spokesperson. It was able to walk away with its owner.

No information about suspects has been released.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.