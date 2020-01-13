CUSTER COUNTY, Colo — Two inmates escaped from custody in Custer County late Sunday night when they overpowered a sheriff's deputy and locked her in a cell, according to a Facebook post from the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

Bryan Webb, 30, of Walsenburg, and Jerry Williams, 39, of La Junta, escaped around 11 p.m. Sunday. They stole the deputy's radio and a set of car keys and left in a gray 2017 Toyota Sienna passenger van with Colorado license plate AHO 854, the post says.

The vehicle has Wet Mountain Rotary stickers on both sides of the vehicle and damage to the front end.

Williams was being held on charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun and domestic violence out of Otero County, according to the post.

Webb was being held on drug charges, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and assault on a peace officer out of Huerfano County.

The suspects were last seen dressed in orange pants and shirts and a black Custer County Sheriff’s Office Jacket.

They are considered dangerous and if you see them or know where they are, contact the Communications Center at 719-276-5555 extension 8.

According to the post, the men were reported to be in the Rye area in Pueblo County at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Custer County is a southern Colorado county about 143 driving miles south (and slightly west) of Denver.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS