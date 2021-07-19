4 Denver shootings: 2 killed, 5 injured in 7 days

We speak to the family of a man shot and killed early Sunday morning. Denver Police are investigating four shootings downtown in the last week. No arrests made.

DENVER — Denver Police are busy investigating four separate shootings in the last week. The shootings all took place in the downtown area leaving five hurt and two dead.

July 13 – 600 Block 18th St. – 1 injured

July 16 – 900 Block 16th St. – 2 injured

July 18 – 2000 Block of Market St. – 2 injured, 1 killed

July 19 – 1600 Block of Blake St. – 1 killed

The most recent was a triple shooting Sunday morning that left 23-year-old Dontre Williams dead. His two brothers who he was with are in the hospital recovering.

"It's tough; it's difficult. To receive a phone call like that is something I never thought I would ever receive,” said cousin Kenny Newell.

Newell says the call he received was from Dontre’s mother needing comfort at the scene near 20th and Market streets where her son was shot.





"The crime scene was massive – just a few city blocks downtown,” Newell said.



It happened just a block from Coors Field.

On Monday, crime scene tape can still be found along Market Street as his family awaits to learn more from police.



"There's ton of video footage in that area. So, you know hopefully we'll be able to get a full story of what actually happened and why it happened,” Newell said.

His family says Dontres’ smile and fun spirit will be missed by those who knew him.

"He's a joker – know that he lived life to the fullest. He always had a great time – always had a smile on his face, and really always uplifted the people around him,” Newell said.



Now, the family is left uplifting his five children now growing up without a father.



"We will make sure as a family that his family is taken care of 100%” Newell said, especially his mother who is crushed by the loss of her firstborn.



“For that big chunk of her heart to be missing right now, it's hard; it's difficult."



Police say no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.