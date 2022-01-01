Two killed, two injured in overnight shooting at LoDo bar

The shooting happened at The Cabin Tap House on Blake Street, police said.

DENVER — Two people were killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting inside a LoDo bar early Saturday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at The Cabin Tap House on Blake Street, near 19th Street, according to DPD. Police said three men and a woman were shot. The woman and one of the men died on the scene.

The other two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

