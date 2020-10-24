Two men caught stealing packages in Hill-N-Park

The Weld Sheriff's office said now is a good time to protect the home from 'porch pirates.'

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A resident living in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood south of Greeley reported to Weld county officers on Oct. 15 that two packages delivered by Amazon were stolen from her front porch, according to a news release from Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

WCSO said that at 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the call at the intersection of Lake Mead Drive and Carlsbad Drove.

A witness and neighbor told officers he was doing yard work when around 1:30 p.m. he noticed a 2003 or 2004 Ford F-250 or F-350 drive slowly through the neighborhood, the release said. The witness said that a man jumped out of the front passenger seat, ran to the porch and grabbed the packages.

WCSO said the neighbor chased the pickup truck on foot to get the license number, but no plates were present.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 970-356-4000 and reference case number 20W037336.

Though package thieves or 'porch pirates' operate throughout the whole year, they are more active during the holiday season, WCSO said.

WCSO gave these tips and tools to deter package thieves this season:

Install security cameras and/or a video doorbell, making sure they are easy to see to discourage thieves.

Install a package lockbox in conjunction with the mailbox. Some models contain slots for easy delivery but require a key to retrieve packages.

Post signs on the windows and/or in the yard advertising a home security system.

If purchasing items from Amazon.com, have packages delivered to a secure Amazon Locker location. There are Amazon Locker Hubs in Greeley, Evans, Longmont and Brighton.

Have packages sent to you at work.

Rent a P.O. Box at the local post office, UPS Store or FedEx location and have packages sent there.

Request a signature upon delivery.

Subscribe to delivery alerts so you know exactly when a package has been delivered. All the major delivery companies offer some variation of this service.

Reschedule a delivery or ask for a package hold when out of town.

Ask a neighbor to grab your packages if you’re often away from home.

Buy package insurance so big-ticket items can easily be replaced if stolen.