AURORA — Two men are dead following a reported home break-in that was followed by an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning, according to police.

There was a call for a possible home break-in near E. Montview Blvd. and Iola St. around 1:30 a.m., Aurora police spokesperson Kenneth Forrest said. When police arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots inside the home.

A short time later, police spotted an armed man outside the home. Officers fired at the man, striking him at least once. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Forrest.

Forrest said at the scene, officers then entered the home and found another man who was deceased.

According to Forrest, officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is department protocol while investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Police closed roads in the area of East Montview Blvd. and Iola St. early Monday as they investigated the officer-involved shooting. Montview Blvd. reopened around 6 a.m.

This is the second deadly officer-involved shooting in recent days by Aurora police. On Saturday a suspect was fatally shot by officers following a chase that ended in Adams County near Federal Blvd. and W 64th Ave.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

