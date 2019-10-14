DENVER — Two employees from Onyx Ultra Lounge suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting reported at about 2 a.m. Monday.

Denver Police (DPD) said a fight ensued in the 1000 block of 14th Street. Two adult men left the area, came back to their car and shot up the place, according to police.

Two nightclub employees sustained gunshot wounds, one in the arm and one in the foot, DPD said. The two employees were transported to a nearby hospital due to their injuries.

No suspect information has been released other than the individuals being adult males. No one is in custody at this time and an investigating is ongoing.

