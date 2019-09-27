CONIFER, Colo. — Police are looking for three suspects who they say were involved in a shooting in Conifer just before 9 p.m.

Two people were shot in the 11000 block of Blackfoot Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

A tweet from the Sheriff's Office said that police believe the suspects may be on foot and there is a danger to the public.

Those who live in the area are being told to shelter in their homes, according to police.

Residents who are not able to get home because of the perimeter can go to the Safeway at 27152 Main Street in Conifer.

One of the shooting victims is expected to be okay, the Sheriff's Office said. It's not clear how badly the other victim was injured.

About 200-300 residents received CodeRed notifications, according to the Sheriff's Office.

