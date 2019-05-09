DENVER — A man was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in Denver, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the area near Federal Boulevard and West 32nd Avenue for a report of a shooting. Two people were shot and one of the victims, an adult man, later died from his injuries, according to DPD.

The second victim was being treated for serious injuries, but no other information was provided.

No one is in custody and police could not provide any information about potential suspects in the case.

