DENVER — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle in November.

Jerrod Shoals, 41, was found inside a vehicle in the 3600 block of Elm Street on Nov. 24. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound.

Deonte Davis, 18, and Donte Little, 46, are being held for investigation of first-degree murder, according to Denver police.

Police have not said what they believe led up to the shooting.

Davis was arrested in another jurisdiction, Denver police said. Records show he is being held in the El Paso County Jail.

