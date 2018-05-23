WHEAT RIDGE - Suspects wanted for a burglary in Westminster were taken into custody after a standoff at a Wheat Ridge home.

Earlier Wheat Ridge police said the two men were barricaded inside a home in the 4300 block of Newland Street. They did not provide details about the initial burglary or if the suspects were connected to the home.

Residents in the area are still being asked to shelter in place until SWAT team members are able to get inside the home to search it for any additional suspects.

