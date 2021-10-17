2 teens shot in separate incidents in Denver Sunday morning

Police said two teens were sent to the hospital after they were shot in Denver Sunday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating two separate shootings that sent two teens to the hospital Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened in the 2700 block of South Jay Street at a house party, according to DPD.

Police said during the house party, two individuals got in an argument where shots were fired.

A teen that was leaving the party was shot in the leg, according to police. The teen went to the hospital for their injuries. Police said the teen suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

DPD said they have not arrested anyone in the case.

ALERT : At approximately 0004 hrs, Officers responded to the 2700 BLK S Jay St on a report of shots fired. When Officers arrived on scene witnesses reported a fight had broken out and a juvenile victim was stuck in the leg by a bullet. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 17, 2021

The second shooting happened near East 33rd Avenue and North Vine Street.

Police said that a teen was shot in the hand. DPD did not provide information of the circumstances of the shooting but said they do believe the incident is gang-related.

DPD said there is no suspect information at the time.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a shooting near E 33rd Ave / N Vine St . 1 victim has been transported to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time . Updates will be posted as information comes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 17, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.



