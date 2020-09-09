Missing Arvada man’s body found in Silver Plume, suspect arrested for murder

Police said they found evidence that "a violent act had occurred" inside the victim's apartment days before his body was found.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A suspect faces charges for first-degree murder in the death of an Arvada man whose body was found in Silver Plume on Sunday, according to a news release from the Arvada Police Department.

The victim, identified as Joseph Elsey, was last heard from on Aug. 24, police said. Investigators gained access to his apartment near Simms Street and Ralston Road on Aug. 29.

Inside, police said there was “a large amount of evidence to indicate a violent act had occurred.” Officers said over the ensuing days, they recovered a green Toyota 4Runner that was possibly used in the crime, and identified 31-year-old Tyler Condit as a suspect in the case.

In the release, police did not say if Condit knew Elsey, or what they believe may have motivated the alleged murder.

Elsey’s body was found on Sunday morning near an Interstate 70 frontage road in Silver Plume. It’s unclear what led police to the body, or how Elsey was killed.

No additional information about the crime was immediately available.

Arvada Police said investigators will turn over filing documents to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

MORE CRIME HEADLINES: