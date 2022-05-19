Police look for SUV involved in Commerce City shooting

An Uber driver and passenger had shots fired at their vehicle from a blue-colored SUV, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a blue-colored SUV that was involved in a shooting on Sunday.

According to police, at about 9:07 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 5700 block of Quebec Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers had learned that an Uber drive had picked up a customer near East 59th Avenue and Newport Street in Commerce City. After picking up the customer, the Uber driver was followed by a blue-colored SUV, according to police.

Police believe the SUV may have been a 2002-2008 GMC Envoy.

Police were able to get pictures of the SUV from nearby surveillance cameras. The SUV is described as having white letters on the front windshield, LED lights around the license plate and distinctive mud flaps, police said.

The SUC has previously been seen on the south end of Commerce City, CCPD said.

If anyone has information on this crime or vehicle, they are urged to contact Detective Rich Rodriguez at 303-286-4871, the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 as you can remain anonymous. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If the suspect is located, police ask the public not to approach, but to call 911.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.