DENVER — Final arguments were laid out to a packed courtroom Tuesday afternoon in the case involving an Uber driver who's accused of fatally shooting his passenger on Interstate 25 last year.

Michael Hancock's trial began last week. He's accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Hyun Kim on I-25 near the University Boulevard exit in June 2018.

Hancock's defense team has previously argued he fired shots after Kim attacked him. Kim's blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol intoxication for driving.

In closing arguments, Chief Deputy District Attorney Philip Reinert said through evidence presented, they’ve proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Hancock killed Kim with intent and deliberation. He also argued:

The 70 miles driven by Hancock was for an addition $35 in fare.

It took Hancock 12 seconds to slow from 60 mph to a near stop on I-25 emphasizing that this was not “an emergency stop.”

Because Hancock was armed himself with a permitted handgun and knife, he was “projecting” himself onto Kim, believing Kim had a weapon and was possibly reaching for a gun. (Kim was unarmed, police found a wallet and cigarettes in his pocket.)

Hancock was “in control” because he put his gun back in its holster.

Hancock did not have a reasonable reason to believe his life was in danger

Hancock tampered with evidence by taking his knife, putting it in Kim’s hand to see if Kim was still alive, as Hancock testified, then replaced the knife between the front seats.

“It doesn’t make any sense to put a knife in someone’s hand to see if they are still alive,” Reinert said.

When the defense showed a photo to the jury of the hematoma, or bruise and swelling, and said, “This is why Michael Hancock shot Hyun Kim,” Hancock was shaking his head in disagreement.

“He literally shot him in the back,” Reinert said. “Motivation isn’t required here, intent and deliberation is clear.”

Defense attorney Johnna Stuart began her closing statement by reminding jurors that Hancock’s presumption of innocence remains and that he is still presumed innocent.

“if you think, or have a strong feeling that he acted in self-defense, then he is not guilty,” Stuart said,

She said Hancock has no record of issues with any other Uber rides – Kim had a complaint filed against him for being aggressive during an argument with a driver.

Stuart laid out the events that happened that night, according to Hancock:

After Hancock picked up and attempted to drop Kim off at the pre-determined destination, Kim chose not to get out of the car.

After driving away together from that location, Hancock eventually asked Kim to put another address in the Uber app and told Kim he wasn’t going to continue to drive around without an address.

Hancock said at one point they got a little lost but figured it out and kept driving.

Kim, who was in the front seat, began touching Hancock’s leg. He thought it was an accident at first, but it happened again. On the third time, on I-25 near the Broadway exit, a few miles north of where the shooting eventually occurred, Hancock told Kim, “That’s it, I’m done.”

Kim then began touching the steering wheel and the ignition. Then he began punching Hancock in the face.

Hancock punched Kim back in the neck, the car was swerving at this point and eventually slowed.

Hancock jumped out of the car while it was still moving but Kim pulled his hair and that’s when Hancock pulled out his gun

Stuart emphasized to jurors that on multiple occasions, Hancock tried to deescalate the situation: verbally, physically and even tried to flee the car before resorting to using deadly force – which Hancock maintains his intent wasn’t to kill but eliminate the threat.

Much of Tuesday morning consisted of testimony from Aaron Lopez, a homicide detective with the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Lopez was one of two detectives assigned to the case and responded to the scene.

Called into question was a witness who made a statement to detectives but then did not show for a scheduled interview and continued to be uncooperative with detectives.

Alicia Brown, who the defense spoke about in opening statement last week, claims she witnessed a passenger punching the driver of a car on the highway.

Brown, however, didn’t call Crime Stoppers until about 4:30 p.m., more than 12 hours after the alleged attack and shooting occurred, according to testimony.

Lopez said he was concerned Brown had heard details of the case from the media and believed it was nearly impossible for someone driving northbound on I-25 to see the events leading up to the shooting which occurred on the southbound side of the highway. He said the other factors that would make witnessing the account nearly impossible are:

Time of day, just before 3 a.m.

Tinted windows on Hancock’s car

Speed at which both cars were traveling

The media extensively covered the case immediately after learning part of the highway had been shut down following the incident.

Lopez testified that Brown said she saw the car stopping and starting twice, but Uber records show the car was traveling at a consistent speed until the car began to slow down, though it did swerve, and eventually stop.

Phone records show Brown was in the area at the time of the incident, but the records do not show a specific location, just a radius of her location.

The defense stressed the term “punched in the face” which Brown said she witnessed, was not used in a media report in the first 24 hours after the incident.

The jury asked Lopez if any sort of reenactments had been performed to see if it was possible for Brown to witness the incidents from the other side of the highway.

Lopez said no, a reenactment was not preformed because Brown was not cooperative with detectives and they were never able to identify her approximate location when she said she witnessed the events.

Lopez said phone records show Brown called a friend almost immediately following the time of the incident, but that friend, who they spoke with weeks later, didn’t remember Brown saying anything about what she had just witnessed.

Lopez, however, did testify in court about seeing someone punching the driver of the car and attempting to get in the driver seat.

Earlier in the morning, the defense called one of the responding paramedics to the stand who said he examined Hancock at the scene. He said Hancock, who was in handcuffs in a police car, was complaining of shortness of breath. Hancock, who suffers from asthma, had his handcuffs removed, was treated for wheezing, and transported to the hospital. The paramedic also stated Hancock had a hematoma, or bruise with swelling, near his left eye but was not immediately treated for it.

The jury will report for deliberations Wednesday morning.

Denver District Court Judge Shelley Ilene Gilman is presiding over the case, which is scheduled to last two weeks.

Hancock pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case last November. He is not related to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

