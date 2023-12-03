3 arrested for shooting outside sports bar

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting outside an Adams County sports bar that injured two people.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said the victims were shot outside the Ugly Dog Sports Cafe on Cortez Street on the night of March 11.
The shooting started as a dispute between a bar patron and staff, according to ACSO. One victim was shot in the lower leg, and the other was struck in the upper body. Both of them survived.
The sheriff's office said their investigation led them to three "persons of interest" in the shooting, and they were all arrested.
These are the suspects:
- Debra Vigil, 29, of Denver
- Rafael Gomez-Herald, 29, of Denver
- Deangelo Ruff, 31, of Denver
All three were arrested on attempted homicide charges, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
