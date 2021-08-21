Former Denver news anchor's U-Haul stolen from hotel

Keagan Harsha and his family were prepared to leave Colorado for Montana when the truck containing all of their belongings was stolen.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help finding a U-Haul truck that former Fox31 anchor Keagan Harsha was planning to take to his family's new home in Montana Saturday.

ACSO said the truck contained all of the Harsha family's belongings.

The 26-foot truck bears Arizona plates AK25235, ACSO said. It was stolen from the Comfort Suites at I-25 and East Dry Creek Road, where Harsha said his family was staying before heading up to Big Sky Country.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-795-4711 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Harsha left Fox31 earlier this month after six years there to take a position in his home state of Montana, according to the station's website.

Needing help this morning. Our 26 foot long U-Haul truck containing all of our belongings was stolen from a hotel parking lot last night. We stayed overnight and were planning to drive to Montana today. Look for Arizona plates AK25235. pic.twitter.com/sML74WYT0M — Keagan Harsha (@Keagan_News) August 21, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with a news tip can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.