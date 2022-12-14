63-year-old man dies weeks after being shot in Denver

Bobbie Taylor was shot on Nov. 25 and died Tuesday, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — A man who was shot late last month in Denver died from his injuries on Tuesday and now police are seeking tips about his death.

Denver officers responded to the 1500 block of North Uinta Street just north of East Colfax Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Bobbie Taylor, 63, was shot at that location and taken to the hospital, the Denver Police Department said. He died on Dec. 13 from injuries related to the shooting and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police put out a bulletin in partnership with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on Wednesday asking for tips about the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

