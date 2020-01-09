Police suspend investigation into alleged hate crime at UNC, claim victim won't cooperate

The victim was attacked during an off-campus party on Aug. 22. Later, the university issued a statement saying there was evidence the crime was racially-motivated.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department said it is suspending its investigation into an alleged hate crime on the University of Northern Colorado campus.

In a news release distributed Tuesday afternoon, Greeley Police said during their investigation into the Aug. 22 incident “none of the witnesses who were contacted have corroborated that any racial slurs were heard at the gathering, or that it was a bias-motivated crime.”

In addition, police said detectives have repeatedly tried to contact the victim who “thus far has not cooperated with the investigation,” the release says.

Because of this, police said the investigation is suspended pending further information from the victim.

This comes after UNC sent out a letter to students last week, saying that a student was assaulted over the weekend and reports “strongly suggest” the victim was targeted because of the color of his skin.

Greeley Police said last week that officers spoke to the victim, who said he was assaulted during a party in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue. Police said he did not sustain serious injuries.

The incident happened just off campus. UNC said last week the perpetrator was yelling racial slurs during the attack, and that if the person responsible was a student, he or she could be subject to expulsion.

No additional details about a motive were immediately available.

Greeley Police asks that anyone with potential suspect information please contact Det. Robert Cash at 970-350-9601 or the department’s front desk at 970-350-9605.