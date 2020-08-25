UNC student assaulted, targeted due to skin color, school says

The president of the Greeley school said a student was assaulted in the early morning hours of Aug. 22.

GREELEY, Colo. — A student at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) was assaulted over the weekend and reports "strongly suggest" the victim was targeted because of their skin color, according to a letter to students from university president Andy Feinstein.

"Our thoughts are with the victim of this incomprehensible act of violence and their family, and university staff members are in contact with them and offering support," the letter says.

The school was notified on Monday about the hate crime involving a student that occurred off-campus in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 22.

Greeley Police (GPD) responded to the incident, according to the letter from UNC. School officials said they were "angered and disgusted" by what they have learned, but didn't provide specific details due to what they called an "active police investigation."

"Incidents motivated by racism and hate are incongruent with our values as a university community. We are even more heartbroken that this has happened at the start of the all semester, when it proves more important than ever that we each look out for one another to protect the health and safety of our fellow Bears," the letter says.

"In the midst of a global pandemic that threatens our welfare and that of our families, we must not lose sight of the very real threats posed by discrimination, hate, and racism, as well as the violent and oftentimes more subtle ways that they manifest in the actions of individuals and institutions."

The school noted that counseling is available to anyone, and encouraged everyone to report any concerns they may have so that they can be addressed.

Our campus community has come together in many ways over the past year, and we must remain strong in service and support to each other.

The UNC Police Department (UNCPD) is working with GPD to investigate the crime and locate any suspects. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call UNCPD at 970-351-2245.