Woman stabbed near Union Station, man in custody

DENVER — A woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive after she was stabbed near Union Station Thursday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the stabbing happened in the area of 17th and Wynkoop Streets in Lower Downtown.

A man has been taken into custody. Police did not provide information about what motivated the stabbing or if the suspect knew the victim.

The suspect’s identity was not released, and it’s unclear what charges he may be facing.

In a tweet, DPD said an investigation into the incident is ongoing. There do not appear to be any closures in the area due to the police activity.

