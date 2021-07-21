3 wanted on outstanding warrants in University Hill riot

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the March 6 riot, and three people are wanted on outstanding warrants, police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — After spending hundreds of hours going over more than 1,000 video submissions and tips, Boulder Police said Tuesday they're beginning to wind down their investigation into the March 6 riot on University Hill.

The riot started as a small party near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue before growing into a crowd of hundreds of people as the day went on. The large group violated COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings that were in place at the time.

Crowd members became violent and destructive as officers attempted to disperse the crowd.

>The video above first aired in the days after the March riots.

Police said officers were struck with bricks and rocks and first responders’ vehicles were heavily damaged. Numerous community member vehicles were also damaged, including one that was flipped over by a mob and another that was struck with objects as it attempted to drive south on 10th Street. Many Street signs in the area were also damaged.

“We knew early on that due to the massive amounts of evidence this would be a long investigation and then the mass shooting at King Soopers caused further delays,” said Chief Maris Herold. “We made a promise to our community that there would be arrests and even though it has been a long road we kept that promise.”

In total, 10 arrests were made and an additional three warrants are still outstanding.

The CU Boulder Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution received approximately 200 referrals for from police possible violations under the university’s student code of conduct.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS