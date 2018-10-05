On Friday 9NEWS and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are highlighting some of the more high-profile killings that remain unsolved.

These cases are just a few of many around the Metro Area that investigators hope can be solved with a tip from the public.

SEAN MAY

Sean May

Sean May, an Adams County prosecutor, was killed on August 27, 2008. This year will mark 10 years since his death.

He was killed in his own backyard as he came home from work

JAIME VILLARREAL JR.

Jaime Villarreal Jr., a father of two young children, was killed on March 13, 2016.

Jaime Villarreal and his family

There is a surviving witness to the crime and very grainy video surveillance of the suspects. A sketch artist put together a portrait of one of them.

A sketch of suspect in the killing of Jaime Villarreal Jr.

His Fiancee has added to the reward for information. In this case, the reward is $3,000.

KASHMIER LUJAN-TAYLOR

Kashmier Lujan-Taylor, 15, was shot and killed on May 3, 2017, while she slept inside her home with her family.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. and when four children and two adults were inside sleeping. Multiple bullets pierced the front wall, door and window.

Kashmier Lujan-Taylor

Family members have put additional money toward the reward bringing the total to $3,000.

RAE LYNN GONZALES AND FABIAN GONZALES

Fabian was only 18 months old when he and his grandmother Rae Lynn were stabbed to death inside their Adams County apartment near West 66th Place and Federal Boulevard.

Rae Lynn and Fabian Gonzales

Investigators believe they were killed sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on January 3, 2014.

KELLY ACOSTA

Kelly Acosta, 29, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of February 18, 2017, near Hampden and Chambers in Aurora. Investigators was a Good Samaritan and who was killed while he attempted to intervene in an assault.

Kelly Acosta

The reward for information in the case totals $27,000. A memorial fund for Acosta established by his family and friends contributed $15,000. The Aurora Police Department Reward fund and ATF both added $5,000, while the Crime Stoppers reward adds an extra $2,000.

TRAVIS MASON

Travis Mason, a marine, and young father was shot and killed on June 18, 2016 while working as a security guard at a marijuana dispensary in Aurora.

Travis Mason

Mason, 24, was killed when at least two people stormed into the Green Heart Dispensary at around 9:45 p.m. on June 18.

Don Hicks, owner of Shortline Subaru in Aurora, and several other dealerships across the metro area contributed the biggest chunk of money toward the reward, $32,000. It now totals $50,000.

Photos of the persons of interest in the killing of Travis Mason.

SANDRA MEZA

Sandra Meza was killed on May 8. 2014. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says she had been stabbed multiple times and then dumped on Lookout Mountain.

Sandra Meza

IJAH HAMILTON

Ijah Hamilton, 17, was shot and killed on November 17, 2017, while sitting in his car at a stop sign in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood.

Ijah Hamilton

Police say the teen and another person were in their car at East Thrill Place and North Forest Street when several people approached the vehicle and opened fire.

Hamilton died, the other victim was injured but survived.

LONNIE HARRIS

Lonnie Harris, 52, was shot to death on June 28, 2017, in the 9200 block of East Nassau Avenue in Denver.

Lonnie Harris

If you have any information about any of these cases call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913 STOP ( 7867) Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

