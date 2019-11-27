DENVER — It's been 15 years since a 37-year-old man died after being injured at a bar near Federal Boulevard and West 49th Avenue.

Leo Valdez was injured during a large fight outside Riv Cantina at 4916 N. Federal Blvd. on Nov. 21, 2004, according to Denver Police.

A police detective told 9NEWS in a 2006 interview that Valdez was stabbed after there was a disturbance at the door and Valdez "went over to try to calm the situation."

"It went out into the parking lot, and that's where the fight ensued," Det. Randall Stegman said at the time.

Six days later, on Nov. 27, 2004, Valdez died.

Lorriane Valdez, Leo Valdez's mom, said in a 2006 interview that her son was a resident of the Denver area, as well as a loving son, father and recent grandfather.

Valdez's death was ruled a homicide, and DPD is still looking for the person or people responsible.

"There are people out there who know what happened, but we can't get them to come forward," Lorraine Valdez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

