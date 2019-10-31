COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — It's been exactly four years since a 24-year-old man whose loved ones described as a "beloved son and friend" was shot to death outside his Commerce City home.

Dillon Bueno had been handing out Halloween candy from his residence on the 7300 block of Krameria Drive on Oct. 31, 2015 before he ran out and then went to search for something in his car shortly after 9:30 p.m., his mom Lucy Bueno told 9NEWS in an earlier interview.

While searching, Lucy Bueno said he was approached by three armed men looking to rob him.

Dillon Bueno told them to get out of there, and at least one of the men pulled out a gun, his mom said.

"And then his friend came in screaming, 'Call 911. Dillon's been shot,'" Lucy Bueno said.

Dillon Bueno died from his wounds, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The case is still unsolved, and investigators are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

