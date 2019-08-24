HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after police say he tried to steal the tip jar from a restaurant on Old Spanish Trail.

This happened Saturday afternoon at the Wing Quarter in the 3900 block of OST.

Police said a man went into the restaurant at about 3:30 p.m. and ran out with the tip jar.

But a UPS driver was outside and witnessed the commotion, according to HPD.

That driver grabbed the suspect and got the tip jar back. The suspected thief ran away, but returned about a minute later in a car and shot at the UPS driver.

He ended up hitting the front windows of the restaurant, breaking the glass and causing minor injuries to two people.

The suspect took off again, but was quickly caught, according to police.

