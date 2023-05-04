Shooting involving deputies closes US 36 in Westminster

U.S. 36 closed both eastbound and westbound from Federal to Sheridan.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — U.S. Highway 36 is closed early Wednesday morning in Westminster for an investigation into a shooting involving deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

ACSO deputies responded to an apartment near West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street for a report of a shooting just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. A female victim was transported to the hospital and was being treated for her injuries, according to a tweet from ACSO.

While deputies were on the scene of the shooting, they spotted the suspect vehicle drive by and began a pursuit on North Pecos Street and onto U.S. Highway 36 toward Boulder, ACSO told 9NEWS.

During the pursuit, the suspects inside the vehicle fired shots at deputies and deputies returned fire, ACSO said. Deputies performed a tactical maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle and took the occupants of the vehicle into custody, ACSO said in a tweet. No injuries to deputies, the occupants of the suspect vehicle or bystanders were reported, ACSO said.

The Boulder turnpike was closed both eastbound and westbound from Federal Boulevard to Sheridan Boulevard due to an active investigation, according to ACSO.

ACSO said it was unknown how long the closure will last. Drivers should use alternate routes if needing to travel through that area Wednesday morning.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

