US Marshals looking for man who escaped from Colorado jail

Mark Fox, 46, escaped from the southeastern Colorado jail along with three other men in late July.

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Marshals and the FBI are looking for a man who escaped from the Bent County Jail along with three other people last month.

Mark Fox, 46, escaped from the southeastern Colorado jail in late July. The Marshals said he is wanted on charges of:

Escape

Conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud

Making a false statement to obstruct a federal criminal investigation

Extortion by use of mail (two counts)

Attempting to influence a grand jury witness's testimony

Attempt to obstruct an official proceeding (two counts)

The Marshals said Fox escaped from the Las Animas jail with three other men. Two of them were caught and taken back into custody on Aug. 1. The other was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Pueblo County, the Marshals said.

The Marshals said Fox has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit information via the USMS Tips App. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

