Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint; big reward being offered

The postal carrier was delivering mail in Denver's Clayton neighborhood when the robbery occurred, according to USPS.

DENVER — A postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Denver's Clayton neighborhood on Wednesday. Now, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a large reward in an effort to identify the two people involved in the robbery.

The postal carrier was on his route delivering mail to homes in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Street when the robbery occurred, according to USPIS.

At around 6:30 p.m., the carrier was approached by two men, one of whom brandished a gun, the USPIS said. No mail or packages were taken in the robbery, but the two men ran away from the scene with some United States Postal Service (USPS) property, the USPIS said.

The descriptions of the two people involved in the robbery are too vague for 9NEWS to publish.

The USPIS is now offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the two people involved.

Armed robbery of a postal employee carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, the USPIS said.

Anyone with information on the people involved in the robbery is asked to call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know