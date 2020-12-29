Suspect assaulted man for not wearing mask in Vail Village, police say

Police are asking for help finding the suspect.

VAIL, Colo. — Vail Police are looking for a man they say hit another person in the face because that person wasn't wearing a face covering.

Officers patrolling the resort said they got a report of a physical fight near Bridge Street and Gore Creek Drive in Vail Village around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.

The fight began because one of the people wasn't wearing a face covering, police said.

At some point, the suspect hit that person in the face and then fled the area, according to police.

Police are now asking for help identifying that suspect.

They released a picture of the man, taken from the town's surveillance system.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Officer John Coates at 970-479-2200 or email jcoates@vailgov.com.

Vail Police said they would also like to remind everyone that facial coverings are required throughout Vail Village and Lionshead, including the parking structures.

For more information about Town of Vail and Eagle County public health protocols, please visit vailgov.com/maskon.