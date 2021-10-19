One injured in Denver shooting

The shooting occurred Tuesday in Denver's Valverde neighborhood.

DENVER — One person was injured in a shooting in the Valverde area on Tuesday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD tweeted about the shooting around 12:45 p.m. It occurred in the 2800 block of West 3rd Avenue.

Police said one person had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, but the injuries didn't appear to be life threatening.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information, DPD said.

DPD said 3rd Avenue was closed between Federal Boulevard and Clay Street.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

