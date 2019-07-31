BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The van believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a cyclist in Boulder County has been located, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP.)

The agency on Wednesday released two photos of the white dodge van that it said was involved in a hit-and-run on July 20 that left Andrew Bernstein seriously injured.

Friday morning, someone called law enforcement about a suspicious Dodge van parked on the street in front of a house in Lafayette, CSP said. Police responded and had reason to believe the van was involved in the hit-and-run and notified CSP.

Based on their observations, CSP said it believes it is the vehicle they've been looking for, and they impounded it for further investigation. The registered owner of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

A photo of a van sought in connection with a hit-and-run in Boulder County on July 20.

CSP

Andrew Bernstein was riding his bike westbound on the right shoulder of Highway 7, also called Arapahoe Road, around 4:30 p.m. on July 20 when he was struck, according to a release from CSP.

"This person left him to die in the rain on the side of the road," said Eric Bernstein, whose brother Andrew Bernstein was hit by the van. "And I don't think as long I live I'll ever forget the feeling of thinking about that."

Andrew Bernstein

Gloria Liu

He was near Legion Park, just east of Boulder, when an unidentified man driving the van hit him and fled the scene, according to CSP.

Andrew Bernstein's family said his biggest passion was cycling.

RELATED: Police looking for driver who they say hit, critically injured bicyclist

"In a way, it's even more unsettling that this tragedy could come out of something that we love so much," Eric Bernstein said.

Andrew Bernstein suffered massive internal bleeding, and both his lungs were punctured in the crash. Now doctors are doing their best to keep him alive.

"This crash occurred with enough force to cut his bicycle clean in half and it did the same thing to many bones in his body," Eric Bernstein said.

Andrew Bernstein was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

Trevor Raab

Gloria Liu, Andrew Bernstein fiance, said he was found by a passing motorist in a ditch. Had another driver not seen him, doctors told Eric Bernstein that his brother might not have made it.

"This is something that was a travesty of humanity and whoever perpetrated this really should be caught," said Alan Bernstein, Andrew Bernstein's father.

Crying, Alan Bernstein asked 9NEWS to use the footage that showed how broken and devastated they were.

"People should know what a horrible experience this has been for us and how horrible it is that there's a person on the street now who perpetrated this and who's walking free and Andrew's laying there a prisoner of a body that's totally broken," he said.

A photo a van wanted in a hit-and-run that injured cyclist

CSP

Anyone with any information related to the crash is encouraged to call the CSP, Trooper Emery, at 303-239-4501, reference case #1D192958

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS