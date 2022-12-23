Vandals have opened 5 hydrants in Aurora, spilling millions of gallons of water

Aurora Water and Aurora Police on Friday asked for tips about the vandals or their vehicle.

AURORA, Colo. — Vandals have opened five hydrants across Aurora since Oct. 30, spilling a half-million gallons of water each time – one of them in sub-zero temperatures this week – Aurora Water said on Friday.

Aurora Water and the Aurora Police Department asked for tips on the vandals or a black 1998-2007 Chevy/GMC crew cab pickup that was seen at the scenes.

Aurora Water said the five instances started Oct. 30:

Mrachek Middle School

Vassar Elementary School

Twice at Fellowship Community Church

Murphy Creek subdivision

One of the instances happened Wednesday morning in freezing temperatures, Aurora Water said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Vandals have opened 5 hydrants. Could impact safety @AuroraFireDpt & risk water mains. @AuroraCOPD looking for a black 1998-2007 Chevy/GMC Crew Cab pickup. Contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720.913.7867 (STOP). https://t.co/VtPEM24v3k Could receive a reward of up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/2KOIMiVign — Aurora Water (@AuroraWaterCO) December 23, 2022

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

