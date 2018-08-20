FORT MORGAN — The vehicle that Colorado State Patrol believes was involved in a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist early Monday morning has been located.

Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis said the suspect vehicle was a Ford sedan and it was found in Fort Morgan. Investigators are speaking with the driver and it's too early to say if he or she will face any charges.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 76 at mile marker 75, just east of Fort Morgan according to the Medina Alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

A witness told CSP that the motorcyclist hit a deer and was in the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle. The victim died from their injuries and has not yet been identified.

