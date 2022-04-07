Vehicle theft suspects lead deputies on chase, exchange gunfire, Jeffco sheriff's office says

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the suspects exchanged gunfire with deputies during a chase Thursday night.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two car theft suspects are in custody after getting into a shootout with sheriff's deputies, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

According to JCSO, the vehicle was stolen early Thursday from Maxx Steel Services on Goddard Ranch Court near Morrison.

The owner of the vehicle saw it parked in the RTD lot on Highway 285 near South Turkey Creek Road at around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff's office, and chased after it down Highway 285.

He called dispatch and was told to stop following the stolen vehicle, JCSO said, but instead he dropped back and continued following it.

The suspects fired shots at the vehicle's owner, according to the sheriff's office, and deputies began a chase.

JCSO said deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspects two separate times during the pursuit, but no one was hit.

At one point, according to JCSO, the suspects drove through an occupied baseball field at Weaver Hollow Park at South Youngfield Street and West Stanford Avenue. No one was hurt.

After that, they crashed in a neighborhood at South Union Street and Radcliff Avenue, the sheriff's office said, and the suspects tried to run away.

Deputies took the suspects into custody. Both were taken to the hospital -- one for unknown injuries, and the other to be evaluated.

A total of three deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident will be investigated by the district attorney's Critical Incident Response Team, JCSO said.

