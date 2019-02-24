LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A new, "very disturbing" scam is taking shape and targeting teachers in their own classrooms, according to a Sunday news release from the Lakewood Police Department.

In one scam, a teacher will get a call or email from a familiar number or email address - posing as the teacher's boss. Lakewood PD said the scammer would then tell the teacher to "drop everything and get their classroom covered because they need the teacher to immediately leave and purchase several hundred dollars worth of gift cards for an undisclosed emergency." Police said the scammer would request photos of the numbers on the backs of the cards and get away with the money.

But that's just the one scam. In another, a teacher will be contacted while in the classroom by someone posing as a law enforcement officer, according to Lakewood PD. The scammer would then tell the teacher there's a warrant out for their arrest and - to get rid of the warrant - they must immediately pay with credit cards or gift cards. Also in this scam, the scammer will ask the teacher to leave and get their class covered to procure the gift cards.

The Lakewood Police Department also wants to warn the general public: a fake phone tree has been set up impersonating not only the Lakewood Police Department but also the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office as well.

Because of these scams and the public's need to verify the identity of a calling law enforcement officer, the Police Department suggests following the below guidelines:

1. Hang up and call 911 - not the fake number scammers may be using. Confirm that the contact from law enforcement is genuine.

2. Hang up and call Jeffcom 911's non-emergency line at 303-980-7300. Confirm any information from law enforcement you've received is then genuine.

3. Go to the police station directly - not to your bank and not to get gift cards - don't go to any place the caller suggests; only to the police station.

It's also important to remember that no law enforcement OR government agency (PERIOD) will ask for payment over the phone or demand it in gift cards (that should be a MAJOR red flag).

Legitimate law enforcement will also never threaten your family if you don't pay.