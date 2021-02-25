33-year-old woman dies following Saturday shooting on I-25 & Colfax

Police said the same suspects are also suspected of firing shots into a McDonald's drive-thru on Friday.

DENVER — A 33-year-old woman who was shot Saturday near West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25 has died, the Denver Police Department (DPD) announced Thursday.

Pamela Cabriales was pronounced dead Wednesday night at Denver Health, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Neshan Johnson, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting, and at the time faced charges of attempted murder and vehicular eluding, according to DPD.

Johnson and a juvenile were also suspected in an incident on Friday, Feb. 19 in which shots were fired into a McDonald's drive-thru, according to Denver Police.

According to DPD's probable cause (PC) statement, on Feb. 19, employees at a McDonald's at 2850 W. Alameda Ave. reported that an occupant of a dark-colored Honda Accord got into a dispute with an employee, exited his vehicle in the drive-thru and pointed a handgun. The Honda then pulled forward and three shots were fired into the restaurant, according to the PC statement.

The vehicle was captured on surveillance cameras and was reported stolen in Aurora after being involved in another shooting on Feb. 18, according to the PC statement.

On the evening of Feb. 20, officers found a woman had suffered from a gunshot wound to her head inside her SUV. A witness described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Honda and said the assailant stood beside the passenger side of the SUV and fired multiple times into the vehicle.

On Feb. 21, DPD spotted the Honda, and three males exited the vehicle and ran after it crashed after a chase, according to the PC statement.

The three males were apprehended after a SWAT and K-9 unit search, according to DPD. Two juveniles were arrested along with Johnson, said DPD, adding that one of those juveniles was later released.