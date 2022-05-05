Man dies nearly 2 weeks after shooting

Aurora Police Department said that Noah Pfister, 32, died on Wednesday after an April 22 shooting in the 13100 block of E. Kansas Dr.

AURORA, Colo. — A man died nearly two weeks after being injured in a shooting, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.

Police said officers responded to the 13100 block of E. Kansas Dr. at about 3:20 p.m. and discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Noah Kelly Pfister, was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, and on Wednesday he died due to that injury, according to police.

Police said investigators are still working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including suspect descriptions.

The shooting is being investigated by the Major Crimes Homicide Unit, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

