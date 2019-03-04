DENVER — One person died after they were shot Tuesday night in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Ogden Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died, according to police.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said on Twitter. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

