DENVER — Denver Police made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing Thursday night on West Colfax Ave, according to an update from the agency.

Robert Barros, 55, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Officers were first called to the 3600 block of West Colfax Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday to conduct a death investigation.

According to a probable cause statement for Barros' arrest, he and the victim, identified as Dwaine Nees, 48, were in a verbal altercation that turned into a physical confrontation. At some point, Barros pulled out a knife and stabbed the Nees, the document says.

Barros ran from the scene but was located a short time later in the 1500 block of N Meade St with a knife that appeared to have fresh blood on it, according to the probable cause statement.

Nees was taken to Denver Health where he died from his injuries.

His cause of death was later determined to be from sharp force injuries, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. Nees' death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

