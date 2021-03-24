Man caught on video abusing dog cited by Arvada Police

A viral video that spread quickly on Facebook, Nextdoor shows an Arvada man kicking, hitting and choking a dog, said police.

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police Department (APD) cited a man for animal cruelty Tuesday after the city's animal management department watched a video that quickly spread on social media showing a man kicking, punching and choking a dog.

A doorbell camera shows the Arvada man as he punches the dog, while yelling "does that hurt?" as the animal cowers and tries to get away from the man who kicks the tan pit bull terrier mix causing it to flip onto his back.

The video then shows the man dragging the dog by the collar down a set of stairs.

According to APD the man in the video was identified, contacted and ticketed for the following charges:

Animal cruelty

Two counts of not having the required dog licensing

Two dogs were taken to be medically evaluated at the Foothills Animal Shelter.