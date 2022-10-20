Arapahoe County releases video showing deadly shooting of car theft suspect

Jamarian McGhee died after being shot once by an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy in March.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released body camera video Thursday showing the deadly shooting of a car theft suspect by a deputy in March.

Jamarian McGhee died after being shot by one of three responding deputies.

The sheriff's office said some of the footage below was redacted in part to protect the privacy interest of the suspect:

Editor's Note: This video contains the sound of a gunshot and shows the moments leading up to a man's death. It could be disturbing to some viewers.

A deputy responded around 7:40 a.m. on March 3 to the Ivy Crossing apartment complex located at 7545 E. Harvard Ave. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The deputy investigating the vehicle found a man sleeping in the driver seat of a Kia SUV, and after running the VIN number learned that it had been reported stolen, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy then called for backup, announced themselves to the suspect and told him to put both of his hands out of the window.

Once the suspect woke up, he could be heard saying on the video "I don't want a fight" multiple times, but only put one of his two hands out of the window.

The suspect then put the SUV into reverse and hit one of the deputy's vehicles. As the suspect reversed, one deputy fired a taser through the driver-side window while another fired a rifle into the back window of the SUV. The sheriff's office said only one shot was fired.

The suspect then put the vehicle in drive and moved forward slightly before coming to a stop.

Deputies then removed the suspect from the car, saw a gunshot wound to his back, rendered first aid and requested paramedics, the sheriff's office said.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the shooting.

According to state law, law enforcement has 21 days to release body cam footage from the misconduct complaint date.

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said they had a complaint by "a citizen" 21 days ago, so they were required to release the video Thursday publicly.

Deputy Willmont, who fired his rifle, was placed on administrative leave for six weeks after the shooting, then he returned to patrol, according to the spokesperson.

Foley was never placed on leave and is still on patrol. Bandstra was not placed on leave either, but he left the agency in July.

Under the county's Use of Force Policy, "Members should not intentionally or recklessly create the need to discharge a firearm at a vehicle by placing

themselves directly in the path of a suspect vehicle if it can reasonably be avoided, and members should immediately move out of the path of a vehicle whenever reasonably possible."

Ed Obayaschi, a use of force expert based in California, and who has been interviewed in previous 9NEWS coverage on police shootings, said he didn't see anything "out of industry standards" with regards to this incident.

However, he added that the key question is going to be what Deputy Willmont perceived as the danger when the vehicle was backing toward him.

When asked if any officers could face charges, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office at the 18th Judicial District said "a comment" would be provided after the investigation is complete, and added that as of today, "the shooting investigation is not yet done being reviewed."

